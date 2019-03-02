Gibson leads Omaha past Denver 86-76 in Summit finale

DENVER (AP) — JT Gibson scored 22 points, making five 3-pointers, and Omaha held off Denver 86-76 on Saturday to close the regular season with a top-two seed into the upcoming Summit League Tournament.

Matt Pile scored 19 for the Mavericks (19-10, 13-3), hitting 8 of 13 from the floor. Mitch Hahn added 18 points with seven rebounds and Zach Jackson scored 14 points for Omaha, which shot 50 percent for the game and scored 12 points off 11 Denver turnovers.

The Pioneers (8-22, 3-13) cut an 18-point Omaha lead down to 60-55 when Joe Rosga capped a 15-2 run with a 3-pointer. Omaha responded with a 10-1 rally and Denver never got the lead into single digits again.

Rosga scored seven points on 3-for-12 shooting, finishing his career with 1,621 — the third player in the program’s history to top 1,500 career points and 240 made 3s.

David Nzekwesi recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Denver and Western Illinois are in the running for the eighth and final tournament berth.

