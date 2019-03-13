Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Gibson scores 21 to carry North Texas over FIU 71-57

March 13, 2019 11:51 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 21 points as North Texas beat Florida International 71-57 in the first round of the Conference USA Tourney on Wednesday night.

Zachary Simmons had 19 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for North Texas (21-11). Ryan Woolridge added six rebounds. Michael Miller had eight points and 10 rebounds for North Texas.

Florida International scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Brian Beard Jr. had 13 points for the Panthers (19-13). Devon Andrews added 10 points. Osasumwen Osaghae had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

