Gill, Hawthorne Jr. lift UT-Martin over E. Illinois 78-71

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jailen Gill and Derek Hawthorne Jr. scored 17 points apiece as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 78-71 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Craig Randall added 14 points for the Skyhawks, while Quintin Dove and DelFincko Bogan each had 10.

Gill made 8 of 10 shots. He added 10 rebounds. Hawthorne Jr. also had six rebounds for the Skyhawks, while Randall posted six rebounds.

Josiah Wallace had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (14-18). Rade Kukobat added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Ben Harvey had 11 points.

