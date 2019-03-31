Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giolito’s no-hit bid ends with 1 out in 7th for White Sox

March 31, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon has ended a no-hit bid by Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito with one out in the seventh inning.

Giolito had retired 19 straight Kansas City Royals on Sunday following a four-pitch leadoff walk to Whit Merrifield. Gordon fouled off four consecutive pitches before lining a curveball into center field for a single. Gordon scored on a double by Ryan O’Hearn two batters later.

Billy Hamilton nearly had a hit for Kansas City in the sixth inning, but first baseman Yonder Alonso dived to catch his line drive down the line for the second out.

The 24-year-old Giolito also allowed an RBI single to Lucas Duda in the seventh before being pulled with two outs in his first start of the season. He was 10-13 with a 6.13 ERA last season, with opponents batting .250 against him.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.