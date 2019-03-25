Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Blues Sum

March 25, 2019 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 0 1 0—1
St. Louis 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 13 (Sanford), 18:41.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Karlsson 23 (Miller, Marchessault), 15:12 (pp). 3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 27 (Bouwmeester, Parayko), 18:14.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Sanford 8 (Bortuzzo, Pietrangelo), 6:27.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-10-10_25. St. Louis 8-7-7_22.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 7-8-1 (22 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 21-4-1 (25-24).

A_18,247 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.