Golden Knights-Blues Sums

Vegas 0 1 0—1 St. Louis 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 13 (Sanford), 18:41. Penalties_Carrier, VGK, (boarding), 7:17.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Karlsson 23 (Miller, Marchessault), 15:12 (pp). 3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 27 (Bouwmeester, Parayko), 18:14. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (slashing), 13:14.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Sanford 8 (Bortuzzo, Pietrangelo), 6:27. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-10-10_25. St. Louis 8-7-7_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 7-8-1 (22 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 21-4-1 (25-24).

A_18,247 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.