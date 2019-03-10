Golden Knights-Canucks Sums

Vegas 5 1 0—6 Vancouver 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 29 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 1:32. 2, Vegas, Tuch 18 (Merrill), 5:03. 3, Vegas, Eakin 17 (Nosek, Tuch), 8:33. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 22 (Pettersson, Biega), 10:58. 5, Vegas, Nosek 7 (Tuch, Miller), 11:52. 6, Vegas, Stastny 9 (Miller, Stone), 14:17. Penalties_None.

Second Period_7, Vancouver, Horvat 24 (Biega, Roussel), 3:56. 8, Vegas, Schmidt 9 (Smith, Marchessault), 4:56. Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (tripping), 16:05.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (tripping), 12:27; Boeser, VAN, (tripping), 13:25.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-8-9_33. Vancouver 10-12-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 34-19-5 (31 shots-29 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 24-20-8 (16-11), Demko 1-2-0 (17-16).

A_18,286 (18,910). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.

