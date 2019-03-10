Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Canucks Sums

March 10, 2019 1:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 5 1 0—6
Vancouver 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 29 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 1:32. 2, Vegas, Tuch 18 (Merrill), 5:03. 3, Vegas, Eakin 17 (Nosek, Tuch), 8:33. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 22 (Pettersson, Biega), 10:58. 5, Vegas, Nosek 7 (Tuch, Miller), 11:52. 6, Vegas, Stastny 9 (Miller, Stone), 14:17. Penalties_None.

Second Period_7, Vancouver, Horvat 24 (Biega, Roussel), 3:56. 8, Vegas, Schmidt 9 (Smith, Marchessault), 4:56. Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (tripping), 16:05.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (tripping), 12:27; Boeser, VAN, (tripping), 13:25.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-8-9_33. Vancouver 10-12-9_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 34-19-5 (31 shots-29 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 24-20-8 (16-11), Demko 1-2-0 (17-16).

A_18,286 (18,910). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.