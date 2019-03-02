Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Ducks Sums

March 2, 2019 1:06 am
 
Vegas 1 1 1—3
Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 19 (Stone, Theodore), 14:49 (pp). Penalties_Stastny, VGK, (slashing), 11:41; Silfverberg, ANA, (delay of game), 14:02.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Tuch 17 (Marchessault), 18:13. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (cross checking), 13:00.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Eakin 16 (Carpenter, Bellemare), 19:39. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (hooking), 16:43.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 14-9-11_34. Anaheim 10-12-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 31-19-5 (34 shots-34 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-20-8 (33-31).

A_16,456 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Andrew Smith.

