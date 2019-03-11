Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Flames Sum

March 11, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 1 2 0—3
Calgary 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 4 (Hathaway, Hamonic), 2:40. 2, Calgary, Backlund 18 (Tkachuk, Frolik), 7:37. 3, Vegas, Pirri 11 (Tuch, Eakin), 14:40. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 27 (Frolik, Giordano), 18:58.

Second Period_5, Vegas, Smith 14 (Karlsson, Theodore), 0:21. 6, Vegas, Stone 30 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 1:20. 7, Calgary, Backlund 19 (Andersson, Czarnik), 19:38 (pp).

Third Period_8, Calgary, Tkachuk 28 (Frolik, Backlund), 15:43. 9, Calgary, Tkachuk 29 (Frolik), 17:28.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-8-12_28. Calgary 14-14-7_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 4-7-0 (34 shots-29 saves). Calgary, Rittich 23-7-5 (28-25).

A_19,086 (19,289). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.