Golden Knights-Flames Sums

Vegas 1 2 0—3 Calgary 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 4 (Hathaway, Hamonic), 2:40. 2, Calgary, Backlund 18 (Tkachuk, Frolik), 7:37. 3, Vegas, Pirri 11 (Tuch, Eakin), 14:40. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 27 (Frolik, Giordano), 18:58. Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (high sticking), 12:06.

Second Period_5, Vegas, Smith 14 (Karlsson, Theodore), 0:21. 6, Vegas, Stone 30 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 1:20. 7, Calgary, Backlund 19 (Andersson, Czarnik), 19:38 (pp). Penalties_Bennett, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (cross checking), 2:00; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 2:00; Miller, VGK, (cross checking), 2:00; Merrill, VGK, (tripping), 17:50; Subban, VGK, served by Marchessault, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00.

Third Period_8, Calgary, Tkachuk 28 (Frolik, Backlund), 15:43. 9, Calgary, Tkachuk 29 (Frolik), 17:28. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-8-12_28. Calgary 14-14-7_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 4-7-0 (34 shots-29 saves). Calgary, Rittich 23-7-5 (28-25).

A_19,086 (19,289). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.

