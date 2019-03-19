Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

March 19, 2019 1:46 am
 
Vegas 3 1 3—7
San Jose 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 27 (Dillon, Nyquist), 0:30. 2, Vegas, W.Karlsson 21 (Marchessault, Smith), 3:37. 3, Vegas, Stone 33 (Smith, Marchessault), 5:48 (pp). 4, San Jose, Thornton 17, 9:54. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 25 (Smith), 12:24.

Second Period_6, Vegas, Stastny 11 (Miller, Pacioretty), 12:21 (pp).

Third Period_7, Vegas, Smith 16 (W.Karlsson), 0:43. 8, San Jose, Couture 28 (Burns, Labanc), 10:55 (pp). 9, Vegas, Marchessault 26 (Engelland, Schmidt), 17:39. 10, Vegas, Eakin 20 (Schmidt, Theodore), 18:22 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-14-12_42. San Jose 9-13-17_39.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 3 of 6; San Jose 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 7-7-0 (39 shots-36 saves). San Jose, Dell 9-8-3 (30-27), Jones 34-15-5 (11-8).

A_17,487 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

