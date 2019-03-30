Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

March 30, 2019 11:48 pm
 
Vegas 1 1 1 0—3
San Jose 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 24 (Smith, Marchessault), 3:54.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Hertl 35 (Meier, Donskoi), 0:58. 3, Vegas, Eakin 21 (Carpenter, Engelland), 5:30.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Kane 29, 7:22. 5, San Jose, Vlasic 3 (Couture), 11:26. 6, Vegas, Theodore 12 (Karlsson), 12:04.

Overtime_7, San Jose, Burns 14 (Labanc, Couture), 0:22 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 10-8-8_26. San Jose 12-13-8-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 7-10-2 (34 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Jones 35-18-5 (26-23).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Bryan Pancich.

