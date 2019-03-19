Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Sharks Sums

March 19, 2019 1:39 am
 
Vegas 3 1 3—7
San Jose 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 23 (Dillon, Nyquist), 0:30. 2, Vegas, W.Karlsson 19 (Smith, Marchessault), 3:37. 3, Vegas, Stone 31 (Marchessault, Smith), 5:48 (pp). 4, San Jose, Thornton 15, 9:54. 5, Vegas, Marchessault 21 (Smith), 12:24. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (interference), 5:24; Labanc, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:04; Marchessault, VGK, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:04; Haley, SJ, (roughing), 15:23; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 17:08; Tuch, VGK, (hooking), 18:53.

Second Period_6, Vegas, Stastny 9 (Pacioretty, Miller), 12:21 (pp). Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (cross checking), 1:44; Kane, SJ, (high sticking), 3:26; Holden, VGK, (high sticking), 6:57; Thornton, SJ, (interference), 10:46.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Smith 14 (W.Karlsson), 0:43. 8, San Jose, Couture 24 (Labanc, Burns), 10:55 (pp). 9, Vegas, Marchessault 22 (Schmidt, Engelland), 17:39. 10, Vegas, Eakin 18 (Theodore, Schmidt), 18:22 (pp). Penalties_Miller, VGK, (holding), 2:28; Miller, VGK, (high sticking), 10:34; Goodrow, SJ, (slashing), 18:11.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-14-12_42. San Jose 9-13-17_39.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 3 of 6; San Jose 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 5-7-0 (39 shots-36 saves). San Jose, Dell 9-6-3 (30-27), Jones 34-15-5 (11-8).

A_17,487 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

