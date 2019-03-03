Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gomez scores 32 to carry CS Northridge past Hawaii 84-73

March 3, 2019 3:33 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Terrell Gomez matched his career high with 32 points as Cal State Northridge defeated Hawaii 84-73 on Saturday night.

Lamine Diane had 25 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Northridge (13-17, 7-7 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Darius Brown II added 11 points.

Jack Purchase had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (16-12, 7-7). Drew Buggs added 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Zigmars Raimo had 10 points.

The Matadors leveled the season series against the Rainbow Warriors with the win. Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 84-79 on Jan. 17. Cal State Northridge matches up against UC Santa Barbara at home on Thursday. Hawaii takes on UC Davis on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

The Associated Press

