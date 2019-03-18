Listen Live Sports

Gonzaga’s Townsend, Stockton to miss NCAAs with injuries

March 18, 2019 5:55 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga’s Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend will miss the NCAA Tournament because of leg injuries.

Stockton, the conference’s top point guard and the daughter of Gonzaga and NBA great John Stockton, will continue to be evaluated for the next couple of weeks.

The team said Townsend was scheduled for surgery on her lower leg Monday afternoon.

Stockton and Townsend were injured in Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference tournament semifinal victory over Saint Mary’s on March 11 in Las Vegas. They did not play in the championship game, where Gonzaga lost to BYU.

Fifth-seeded Gonzaga (28-4) opens NCAA Tournament play facing No. 12 seed Little Rock (21-10) on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

