Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gonzalez, Ream back with US national team under Berhalter

March 12, 2019 11:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream are back with the U.S. national team for the first time since 2017, and new coach Gregg Berhalter omitted Brad Guzan, Jorge Villafana and Bobby Wood from his first roster with the full player pool.

Berhalter also left off young players Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Cameron Carter-Vickers for the exhibitions against Ecuador and Houston. Berhalter said Tuesday the under-23 team will play a pair of games this month, its first since failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympics, and they appear headed for that group.

He did select a trio of 20-year-olds who form the core of the rebuilt U.S. midfield: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Jordan Morris, a 24-year-old forward, is back for the first time since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament in February 2018.

Advertisement

Kellyn Acosta and Darlington Nagbe are among those left off the 24-man roster.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.