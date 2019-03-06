Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grady lifts Davidson past St. Bonaventure 64-46

March 6, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 23 points as Davidson topped Saint Bonaventure 64-46 on Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (22-8, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 11 points.

Saint Bonaventure scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Dominick Welch had 14 points for the Bonnies (15-15, 11-6), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Osun Osunniyi added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Advertisement

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bonnies for the season. Davidson defeated Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Feb. 1. Davidson finishes out the regular season against Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.