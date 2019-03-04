Listen Live Sports

Grambling St. beats Mississippi Valley St. 77-75

March 4, 2019 11:56 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dallas Polk-Hilliard had a career-high 26 points as Grambling State narrowly defeated Mississippi Valley State 77-75 on Monday night.

Nigel Ribeiro had 12 points for Grambling State (14-15, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Axel Mpoyo added 10 points and nine rebounds. Prince Moss had 10 points for the visitors.

Dante Scott had 24 points for the Delta Devils (6-25, 4-13). Jordan Evans added 19 points and nine rebounds. Gregory Jones-Rollins had 16 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Grambling State defeated Mississippi Valley State 79-57 on Feb. 4. Grambling State matches up against Alabama State at home on Thursday. Mississippi Valley State finishes out the regular season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

