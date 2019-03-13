Grand Canyon meets Seattle in WAC quarters

No. 6 seed Seattle (18-13, 6-10) vs. No. 3 seed Grand Canyon (18-12, 10-6)

Western Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the WAC semifinals is up for grabs as Seattle matches up against Grand Canyon. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on March 9, when the Redhawks shot 42.9 percent from the field while holding Grand Canyon’s shooters to just 39.7 percent on their way to a seven-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Carlos Johnson, Michael Finke and Trey Drechsel have collectively scored 43 percent of Grand Canyon’s points this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Seattle, Myles Carter, Delante Jones and Matej Kavas have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Terrell Brown has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Redhawks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 18-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Antelopes are 0-9 when allowing 74 or more points and 18-3 when holding opponents below 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Antelopes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Grand Canyon has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three outings while Seattle has assists on 32 of 76 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Seattle has held opposing teams to 40.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all WAC teams.

