Greek commentator’s remarks about Blatt called anti-Semitic

March 22, 2019 3:14 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prominent Jewish group has condemned remarks by a basketball commentator and former coach against Israeli-American coach David Blatt as “shameful” and anti-Semitic.

In a March 15 interview with a Greek sports website, Vangelis Alexandris accused Blatt of lying about the circumstances of a recent game between his club, Olympiakos, and archrival Panathinaikos. Alexandris was quoted as saying: “If you consider that he has Jewish blood, I believe he was lying.”

Responding to the remarks Thursday, World Jewish Congress CEO Robert Singer said: “Such expressions of anti-Semitism recall the darkest days of history.”

Blatt is a former coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and has coached Olympiakos since last June. The club received a six-point league penalty Friday for forfeiting a league game in February over a refereeing dispute.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

