Green leads Morehead St. over SIU-Edwardsville 72-68

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Malek Green had a career-high 23 points as Morehead State narrowly beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 72-68 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney first round on Wednesday night.

Green made 10 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jordan Walker had 14 points and six assists for Morehead State (13-19). James Baker added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. A.J. Hicks had nine assists and six steals for the Eagles. Morehead State went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 19 seconds.

Brandon Jackson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (10-21). Jaylen McCoy added 14 points. Cameron Williams had 11 points.

