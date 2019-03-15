Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Griffin lifts S. Miss over Marshall 82-73 in CUSA tourney

March 15, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyree Griffin had a season-high 23 points as Southern Miss topped Marshall 82-73 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. LaDavius Draine added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.

Leonard Harper-Baker had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Southern Miss (20-11). Dominic Magee added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jannson Williams had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (19-14). Jon Elmore added 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.