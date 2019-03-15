Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Grifo returns to Gladbach to earn 1-1 draw for Freiburg

March 15, 2019 6:14 pm
 
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Vincenzo Grifo helped Freiburg 10 a 1-1 draw in his return to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday, dealing a blow to his former side’s hopes of finishing third in the Bundesliga.

Grifo scored in the 10th minute with a shot off the left post. The Italian midfielder left Freiburg for Gladbach in 2017 and returned to the club on loan from Hoffenheim in January.

French striker Alassane Plea scored six minutes later to prevent Gladbach from slipping to its fourth consecutive home loss.

Freiburg climbs up to 11th while Gladbach remains third by a point ahead of Leipzig, which visits Schalke on Saturday.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

