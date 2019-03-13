Grizzlies-Hawks, Box

MEMPHIS (111)

Holiday 2-6 0-0 6, Rabb 0-5 4-4 4, Valanciunas 3-8 2-2 8, Conley 6-14 7-8 20, Bradley 2-8 1-1 5, Miles 11-16 3-4 33, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Parsons 1-4 0-0 2, Noah 5-7 2-3 12, Wright 4-12 2-4 10, Dorsey 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 38-89 21-26 111.

ATLANTA (132)

Prince 6-11 0-0 15, Collins 11-17 4-5 27, Dedmon 3-9 0-0 6, Young 8-12 3-3 22, Huerter 6-10 0-0 16, Bembry 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Len 8-13 2-4 20, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, V.Carter 4-8 0-0 10, Bazemore 0-6 0-0 0, Adams 3-7 0-0 8, J.Anderson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 52-103 11-14 132.

Memphis 28 32 30 21—111 Atlanta 33 39 38 22—132

3-Point Goals_Memphis 14-40 (Miles 8-12, Dorsey 2-4, Holiday 2-6, Caboclo 1-2, Conley 1-6, Parsons 0-1, Rabb 0-2, Wright 0-3, Bradley 0-4), Atlanta 17-45 (Huerter 4-6, Young 3-5, Prince 3-6, V.Carter 2-4, Len 2-5, Adams 2-6, Collins 1-2, Bembry 0-1, J.Anderson 0-2, Dedmon 0-3, Bazemore 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 35 (Noah 8), Atlanta 51 (Collins 12). Assists_Memphis 28 (Conley, Wright 7), Atlanta 35 (Young 8). Total Fouls_Memphis 17, Atlanta 26. A_15,169 (18,118).

