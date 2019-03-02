Grizzlies-Mavericks, Box

MEMPHIS (111)

Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Caboclo 3-8 1-2 9, Valanciunas 8-9 4-6 20, Conley 3-10 5-5 12, Bradley 5-12 2-2 15, Miles 4-8 1-1 12, Parsons 2-5 0-0 5, Rabb 3-3 0-0 6, Noah 4-7 4-5 12, Wright 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 5-8 1-1 15, Dorsey 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-78 19-24 111.

DALLAS (81)

Hardaway Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Nowitzki 2-10 2-2 7, Powell 4-7 4-6 13, Doncic 7-14 7-12 22, Brunson 1-10 0-0 2, Finney-Smith 3-4 1-1 8, Jackson 1-4 1-2 4, Kleber 0-4 2-2 2, Mejri 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-4 3-6 3, Burke 2-6 0-0 4, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Broekhoff 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-85 22-33 81.

Memphis 33 29 28 21—111 Dallas 21 28 18 14— 81

3-Point Goals_Memphis 14-34 (Carter 4-6, Bradley 3-6, Miles 3-6, Caboclo 2-5, Conley 1-3, Parsons 1-4, Noah 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Wright 0-2), Dallas 7-40 (Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Nowitzki 1-6, Doncic 1-8, Mejri 0-1, Harris 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Lee 0-2, Broekhoff 0-2, Burke 0-2, Brunson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 50 (Caboclo 11), Dallas 43 (Powell 8). Assists_Memphis 30 (Caboclo 6), Dallas 17 (Powell 4). Total Fouls_Memphis 30, Dallas 23. A_20,233 (19,200).

