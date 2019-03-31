Grizzlies-Suns, Box

MEMPHIS (120)

Holiday 5-9 2-2 14, Caboclo 3-7 4-6 12, Valanciunas 16-28 2-2 34, Conley 10-19 11-14 33, Dorsey 2-8 6-7 11, Parsons 0-3 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0, Rabb 2-6 1-3 5, Wright 3-8 4-6 11, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 30-40 120.

PHOENIX (115)

Bridges 4-10 0-0 10, Bender 2-5 2-2 8, Ayton 7-11 3-4 17, Melton 1-2 0-0 2, Booker 19-29 7-8 48, Jackson 4-9 1-2 10, Spalding 0-2 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 1-2 3, Crawford 2-3 3-5 8, Daniels 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 43-81 17-23 115.

Memphis 23 31 34 32—120 Phoenix 38 24 30 23—115

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-25 (Caboclo 2-4, Holiday 2-5, Conley 2-6, Wright 1-2, Dorsey 1-5, Parsons 0-1, Carter 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1), Phoenix 12-28 (Daniels 3-5, Booker 3-6, Bender 2-4, Bridges 2-7, Crawford 1-1, Jackson 1-4, Okobo 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Valanciunas 20), Phoenix 40 (Ayton 13). Assists_Memphis 24 (Dorsey, Conley, Valanciunas 5), Phoenix 27 (Booker 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 18, Phoenix 26. A_16,647 (18,422).

