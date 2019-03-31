Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies-Suns, Box

March 31, 2019 12:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
MEMPHIS (120)

Holiday 5-9 2-2 14, Caboclo 3-7 4-6 12, Valanciunas 16-28 2-2 34, Conley 10-19 11-14 33, Dorsey 2-8 6-7 11, Parsons 0-3 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0, Rabb 2-6 1-3 5, Wright 3-8 4-6 11, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 30-40 120.

PHOENIX (115)

Bridges 4-10 0-0 10, Bender 2-5 2-2 8, Ayton 7-11 3-4 17, Melton 1-2 0-0 2, Booker 19-29 7-8 48, Jackson 4-9 1-2 10, Spalding 0-2 0-0 0, Okobo 1-2 1-2 3, Crawford 2-3 3-5 8, Daniels 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 43-81 17-23 115.

Memphis 23 31 34 32—120
Phoenix 38 24 30 23—115

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-25 (Caboclo 2-4, Holiday 2-5, Conley 2-6, Wright 1-2, Dorsey 1-5, Parsons 0-1, Carter 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1), Phoenix 12-28 (Daniels 3-5, Booker 3-6, Bender 2-4, Bridges 2-7, Crawford 1-1, Jackson 1-4, Okobo 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Valanciunas 20), Phoenix 40 (Ayton 13). Assists_Memphis 24 (Dorsey, Conley, Valanciunas 5), Phoenix 27 (Booker 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 18, Phoenix 26. A_16,647 (18,422).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.