Grizzlies-Thunder, Box

MEMPHIS (95)

Holiday 3-8 0-0 7, Caboclo 3-6 4-4 11, Valanciunas 6-13 4-4 16, Wright 6-14 4-4 17, Bradley 11-19 3-3 27, Parsons 0-1 1-2 1, Miles 3-8 0-0 7, Noah 1-5 0-0 2, Carter 1-2 2-2 4, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 35-79 18-19 95.

OKLAHOMA CITY (99)

Ferguson 1-5 2-2 4, Grant 3-11 7-8 13, Adams 6-10 1-6 13, Westbrook 7-20 4-6 22, Schroder 6-22 4-4 17, Nader 4-10 4-4 15, Morris 3-9 0-1 7, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Felton 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 33-93 24-33 99.

Memphis 28 24 23 20—95 Oklahoma City 25 21 21 32—99

3-Point Goals_Memphis 7-22 (Bradley 2-6, Caboclo 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Wright 1-4, Miles 1-4, Parsons 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1), Oklahoma City 9-30 (Westbrook 4-13, Nader 3-6, Morris 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Grant 0-2, Ferguson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Valanciunas 13), Oklahoma City 53 (Adams 22). Assists_Memphis 22 (Bradley 7), Oklahoma City 19 (Schroder 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 25, Oklahoma City 19. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Noah, Westbrook, Schroder. A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.