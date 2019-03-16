Grizzlies-Wizards, Box

Holiday 3-7 2-2 9, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Valanciunas 10-17 2-2 22, Conley 8-15 9-11 28, Bradley 9-17 0-0 21, Parsons 6-10 2-3 16, Miles 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 6-8 3-4 15, Wright 2-5 1-2 5, Dorsey 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 48-90 20-26 128.
Ariza 3-8 1-2 8, Green 6-9 0-0 15, Portis 7-11 1-2 18, Satoransky 3-10 9-9 15, Beal 12-17 7-9 40, Brown Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Parker 6-13 7-9 20, Bryant 1-5 8-8 10, Randle 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 41-81 36-43 135.
|Memphis
|37
|34
|32
|25—128
|Washington
|35
|34
|36
|30—135
3-Point Goals_Memphis 12-33 (Conley 3-7, Bradley 3-9, Dorsey 2-3, Parsons 2-6, Holiday 1-2, Caboclo 1-2, Wright 0-2, Miles 0-2), Washington 17-35 (Beal 9-12, Portis 3-5, Green 3-6, Parker 1-3, Ariza 1-5, Bryant 0-2, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 40 (Noah, Valanciunas 8), Washington 45 (Parker 11). Assists_Memphis 35 (Conley 12), Washington 26 (Beal, Satoransky 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 27, Washington 21. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_19,750 (20,356).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.