Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies-Wizards, Box

March 16, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MEMPHIS (128)

Holiday 3-7 2-2 9, Caboclo 1-2 0-0 3, Valanciunas 10-17 2-2 22, Conley 8-15 9-11 28, Bradley 9-17 0-0 21, Parsons 6-10 2-3 16, Miles 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 6-8 3-4 15, Wright 2-5 1-2 5, Dorsey 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 48-90 20-26 128.

WASHINGTON (135)

Ariza 3-8 1-2 8, Green 6-9 0-0 15, Portis 7-11 1-2 18, Satoransky 3-10 9-9 15, Beal 12-17 7-9 40, Brown Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Parker 6-13 7-9 20, Bryant 1-5 8-8 10, Randle 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 41-81 36-43 135.

Memphis 37 34 32 25—128
Washington 35 34 36 30—135

3-Point Goals_Memphis 12-33 (Conley 3-7, Bradley 3-9, Dorsey 2-3, Parsons 2-6, Holiday 1-2, Caboclo 1-2, Wright 0-2, Miles 0-2), Washington 17-35 (Beal 9-12, Portis 3-5, Green 3-6, Parker 1-3, Ariza 1-5, Bryant 0-2, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 40 (Noah, Valanciunas 8), Washington 45 (Parker 11). Assists_Memphis 35 (Conley 12), Washington 26 (Beal, Satoransky 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 27, Washington 21. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_19,750 (20,356).

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.