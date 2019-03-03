Listen Live Sports

Gustafson gets 82nd double-double for No. 12 Iowa women

March 3, 2019 6:08 pm
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 34 points and 12 rebounds for her 82nd career double-double in her final regular-season home game and No. 12 Iowa beat Northwestern 74-50 on Sunday.

She moved into sixth in Big Ten scoring in front of 12,051 fans, and set a single-season conference record for the most field-goals made.

Hannah Stewart and Kathleen Doyle each added 12 points for Iowa (23-6, 14-4), which finished undefeated at home with 15 wins. Gustafson was 14 of 17 from the field as Iowa shot 61.2 percent from the field despite making 4 of 13 from distance. The Hawkeyes had 25 assists on 30 field goals, led by Doyle seven.

Gustafson and fellow Iowa seniors Tania Davis and Stewart won 86 career games. With a good showing at the conference tournament next week, Iowa has a chance to secure a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for an opportunity to host potentially two games.

Abbie Wolf scored 15 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 13 and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah 11 for Northwestern (16-13, 9-9), which was just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

