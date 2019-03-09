Listen Live Sports

Haikal scores upset win in Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct

March 9, 2019 6:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Haikal won the $300,000 Gotham Stakes by one length at Aqueduct, earning 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Rajiv Maragh, Haikal ran one mile in 1:35.63 on Saturday and paid $10.80, $4.90 and $2.90. The 3-year-old colt is trained by Kiaran McLaughlin.

Mind Control returned $5.90 and $3.30. Instagrand was another half-length back in third and paid $2.50 to show. Much Better, trained by Bob Baffert, finished fourth.

Twenty Derby qualifying points went to Mind Control, while Instagrand earned 10. Much Better received five points.

It was the first loss in three career starts for Instagrand, who like Much Better, shipped in from California.

