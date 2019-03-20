Listen Live Sports

Haley leads West Virginia over Grand Canyon 77-63 in CBI

March 20, 2019 10:24 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley had 24 points as West Virginia defeated Grand Canyon 77-63 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday night.

Lamont West had 11 points for West Virginia (15-20). Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 11 points. Chase Harler had 10 points for the home team.

Oscar Frayer had 13 points for the Antelopes (20-14). Damari Milstead added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

