Hall, Montana St. beat Idaho 75-71 in Big Sky tourney

March 13, 2019 8:34 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Hall had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Montana State narrowly beat Idaho 75-71 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Harald Frey had 17 points and eight assists for Montana State (15-16). Devin Kirby added 10 points. Keljin Blevins had 10 points for Montana State.

Trevon Allen had 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (5-27). Jared Rodriguez added 18 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Tyson had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

