Harding carries Weber St. over Idaho 93-59

March 7, 2019 11:49 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding had 22 points as Weber State romped past Idaho 93-59 on Thursday night. Cody John added 20 points for the Wildcats.

Brekkott Chapman had 17 points for Weber State (17-13, 11-8 Big Sky Conference). Dima Zdor added 12 points.

The Wildcats forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Cameron Tyson had 17 points for the Vandals (5-25, 2-17). Jared Rodriguez added 10 points. Scott Blakney had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Weber State defeated Idaho 93-87 on Dec. 31. Weber State finishes out the regular season against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho finishes out the regular season against Idaho State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

