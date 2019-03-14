Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harding carries Weber State in Big Sky tourney win

March 14, 2019 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jerrick Harding had 23 points as Weber State topped Portland State 81-71 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Cody John had 17 points for Weber State (18-14). Brekkott Chapman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Michal Kozak had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Weber State.

Holland Woods had 19 points for the Vikings (16-16). Jamie Orme added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Rashaad Goolsby had eight rebounds.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.