The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hartford coach Kim McNeil takes job at East Carolina

March 28, 2019 4:42 pm
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The University of Hartford says women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill has resigned to become the head coach at East Carolina.

McNeill led the Hawks for three seasons. She compiled a 59-38 record, including 23-11 this season, which ended with a lost last week to Providence in the WNIT, the program’s first postseason bid since 2013.

She will succeed interim coach Nicole Mealing, who was the third person to coach ECU (16-15) since September.

Mealing took over the program in late December after Chad Killinger stepped down for health reasons.

Killinger had taken the interim job in October after the resignation of Heather Macy amid an investigation into possible NCAA violations related to practices.

