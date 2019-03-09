Listen Live Sports

Hartford tops UMass Lowell 78-70 behind Lynch

March 9, 2019 8:38 pm
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — J.R. Lynch had 21 points as Hartford topped UMass Lowell 78-70 in the America East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

John Carroll had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Hartford (18-14). George Blagojevic added 15 points and seven rebounds. Travis Weatherington had 14 points for the hosts.

Obadiah Noel had 21 points for the River Hawks (15-17). Christian Lutete added 18 points and seven rebounds. Josh Gantz had 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

