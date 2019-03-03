Hawks-Bulls, Box

ATLANTA (123)

Bazemore 4-10 1-2 10, Dedmon 4-9 5-7 13, Len 9-18 5-8 28, Young 6-9 3-3 18, Huerter 5-9 0-2 12, Bembry 1-8 1-2 3, Johnson 4-4 0-0 11, Poythress 2-6 3-4 9, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 5-9 0-0 14. Totals 42-89 18-28 123.

CHICAGO (118)

Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 0-0 6, Markkanen 6-21 4-5 19, Lopez 8-10 0-0 16, Dunn 6-12 0-0 14, LaVine 3-9 6-7 12, Felicio 4-5 2-4 10, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 5-9 3-3 13, Blakeney 8-13 0-0 17, Selden 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 47-92 16-21 118.

Atlanta 35 32 29 27—123 Chicago 32 28 31 27—118

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 21-42 (Len 5-8, Adams 4-7, Johnson 3-3, Young 3-4, Poythress 2-3, Huerter 2-4, Carter 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Bembry 0-3), Chicago 8-27 (Markkanen 3-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3, Dunn 2-5, Blakeney 1-2, Harrison 0-1, LaVine 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-2, Selden 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 46 (Dedmon 12), Chicago 42 (Markkanen 9). Assists_Atlanta 30 (Bembry 7), Chicago 25 (Dunn 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Chicago 20. Technicals_Young 2, Dunn, Chicago coach Pete Myers. Ejected_Young. A_20,526 (20,917).

