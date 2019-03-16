Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Celtics, Box

March 16, 2019 3:07 pm
 
ATLANTA (120)

Prince 5-13 4-4 17, Collins 7-19 6-9 20, Dedmon 2-10 1-1 5, Young 10-17 1-2 26, Huerter 4-13 0-0 10, Bembry 2-4 0-0 4, Len 3-6 1-2 7, Carter 6-11 0-0 16, Adams 1-1 0-0 3, Bazemore 3-6 6-6 12. Totals 43-100 19-24 120.

BOSTON (129)

Tatum 7-15 4-4 18, Morris 6-14 5-6 19, Horford 3-8 3-4 9, Irving 12-24 2-3 30, Smart 5-9 4-4 16, Hayward 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 8-14 4-6 23, Ojeleye 0-0 1-2 1, Theis 1-2 1-2 3, Baynes 1-2 2-2 5, Rozier 1-5 2-4 5. Totals 44-93 28-37 129.

Atlanta 36 26 30 28—120
Boston 43 31 31 24—129

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-40 (Young 5-8, Carter 4-6, Prince 3-5, Huerter 2-8, Adams 1-1, Len 0-2, Bazemore 0-2, Collins 0-3, Dedmon 0-5), Boston 13-36 (Irving 4-10, Brown 3-5, Smart 2-6, Morris 2-6, Baynes 1-1, Rozier 1-4, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-1, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 50 (Dedmon 13), Boston 46 (Irving, Morris 11). Assists_Atlanta 27 (Collins 6), Boston 30 (Irving, Smart 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Boston 21. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

