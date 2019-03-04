Hawks-Heat, Box

ATLANTA (113)

Bazemore 5-16 6-8 18, Dedmon 5-6 2-4 14, Len 0-6 2-2 2, Young 4-11 6-7 14, Huerter 5-10 0-0 13, Bembry 5-9 0-0 11, B.Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Poythress 1-6 4-4 6, Carter 7-14 0-0 21, J.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 38-91 20-25 113.

MIAMI (114)

Richardson 8-15 1-1 19, Olynyk 3-8 4-4 12, Adebayo 3-6 3-3 9, Waiters 5-9 3-4 14, Winslow 8-12 1-2 18, Jones Jr. 3-4 2-4 8, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 2-3 0-0 4, McGruder 2-5 1-2 7, Wade 10-17 2-4 23. Totals 44-79 17-24 114.

Atlanta 31 30 24 28—113 Miami 32 29 24 29—114

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 17-46 (Carter 7-11, Huerter 3-8, Adams 2-3, Dedmon 2-3, Bazemore 2-9, Bembry 1-2, B.Johnson 0-1, J.Anderson 0-1, Poythress 0-1, Len 0-3, Young 0-4), Miami 9-23 (Olynyk 2-3, McGruder 2-4, Richardson 2-6, Waiters 1-2, Wade 1-2, Winslow 1-4, Adebayo 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 42 (Bazemore 7), Miami 40 (Whiteside 7). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Young 8), Miami 23 (Wade, Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Miami 24. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Winslow. A_19,600 (19,600).

