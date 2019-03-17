Hawks-Magic, Box

ATLANTA (91)

Prince 4-11 0-0 9, Collins 5-9 0-0 10, Dedmon 4-10 0-0 10, Young 9-18 2-3 20, Huerter 1-7 0-0 3, Bembry 4-9 0-0 8, Len 5-8 2-2 13, Adams 2-5 0-1 5, Carter 3-8 0-0 8, Bazemore 1-6 3-4 5. Totals 38-91 7-10 91.

ORLANDO (101)

Isaac 0-7 0-0 0, Gordon 9-16 1-2 22, Vucevic 10-20 7-7 27, Augustin 4-10 1-1 11, Fournier 4-12 2-2 11, Iwundu 3-7 6-8 14, Birch 1-2 3-4 5, Carter-Williams 0-3 5-8 5, Ross 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 33-85 26-33 101.

Atlanta 25 21 22 23— 91 Orlando 28 28 19 26—101

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-35 (Carter 2-6, Dedmon 2-6, Adams 1-3, Huerter 1-3, Len 1-3, Prince 1-5, Collins 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Young 0-5), Orlando 9-37 (Gordon 3-6, Iwundu 2-4, Augustin 2-4, Ross 1-6, Fournier 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-2, Vucevic 0-3, Isaac 0-6). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Atlanta 50 (Dedmon 14), Orlando 55 (Vucevic 21). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Young 5), Orlando 21 (Augustin 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 29, Orlando 15. Technicals_Carter-Williams. A_18,045 (18,846).

