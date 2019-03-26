Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Pelicans, Box

March 26, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (130)

Prince 2-5 4-4 9, Collins 5-12 2-2 12, Dedmon 6-8 4-4 18, Young 12-24 4-5 33, Huerter 3-12 0-0 8, Bembry 6-10 5-7 18, D.Davis 0-0 2-2 2, Len 5-8 0-0 13, Bazemore 0-6 2-2 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 0-0 12. Totals 44-97 23-26 130.

NEW ORLEANS (120)

Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Diallo 2-5 1-2 5, Randle 7-13 9-11 24, Payton 5-11 0-0 11, Jackson 5-10 8-9 20, Miller 4-11 0-0 9, Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Wood 7-9 8-14 23, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-9 4-4 12. Totals 39-83 30-40 120.

Atlanta 42 28 32 28—130
New Orleans 34 23 30 33—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 19-51 (Young 5-13, Carter 4-8, Len 3-5, Dedmon 2-4, Huerter 2-7, Anderson 1-1, Bembry 1-3, Prince 1-3, Adams 0-1, Collins 0-3, Bazemore 0-3), New Orleans 12-34 (Johnson 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Clark 2-5, Williams 2-5, Wood 1-3, Randle 1-4, Payton 1-4, Miller 1-5, Okafor 0-1). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Dedmon 9), New Orleans 45 (Randle, Wood 9). Assists_Atlanta 30 (Young 12), New Orleans 28 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 26, New Orleans 23. A_14,751 (16,867).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.