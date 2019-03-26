Hawks-Pelicans, Box

ATLANTA (130)

Prince 2-5 4-4 9, Collins 5-12 2-2 12, Dedmon 6-8 4-4 18, Young 12-24 4-5 33, Huerter 3-12 0-0 8, Bembry 6-10 5-7 18, D.Davis 0-0 2-2 2, Len 5-8 0-0 13, Bazemore 0-6 2-2 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 0-0 12. Totals 44-97 23-26 130.

NEW ORLEANS (120)

Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Diallo 2-5 1-2 5, Randle 7-13 9-11 24, Payton 5-11 0-0 11, Jackson 5-10 8-9 20, Miller 4-11 0-0 9, Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Wood 7-9 8-14 23, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-9 4-4 12. Totals 39-83 30-40 120.

Atlanta 42 28 32 28—130 New Orleans 34 23 30 33—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 19-51 (Young 5-13, Carter 4-8, Len 3-5, Dedmon 2-4, Huerter 2-7, Anderson 1-1, Bembry 1-3, Prince 1-3, Adams 0-1, Collins 0-3, Bazemore 0-3), New Orleans 12-34 (Johnson 2-3, Jackson 2-4, Clark 2-5, Williams 2-5, Wood 1-3, Randle 1-4, Payton 1-4, Miller 1-5, Okafor 0-1). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Dedmon 9), New Orleans 45 (Randle, Wood 9). Assists_Atlanta 30 (Young 12), New Orleans 28 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 26, New Orleans 23. A_14,751 (16,867).

