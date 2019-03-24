Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Haynes-Jones carries Wichita St. past Clemson 63-55 in NIT

March 24, 2019 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wichita State to a 63-55 win over Clemson in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Jaime Echenique had 18 points and three blocks for Wichita State (21-14), which has reached 20 wins in 10 straight seasons. Markis McDuffie added 16 points. Dexter Dennis had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the road team.

Wichita State plays top-seeded Indiana on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

The Tigers’ 28.3 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Wichita State opponent this season.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Marcquise Reed had 18 points for the Tigers (20-14). Elijah Thomas added eight rebounds. David Skara had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.