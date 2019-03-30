Heat-Knicks, Box

MIAMI (100)

Jones Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Olynyk 4-10 4-5 12, Adebayo 4-6 0-0 8, Waiters 11-23 0-0 28, Dragic 4-14 0-0 10, D.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Whiteside 7-10 3-6 17, Wade 6-16 4-4 16. Totals 39-90 13-17 100.

NEW YORK (92)

Knox 7-16 0-0 16, Kornet 5-14 2-2 17, M.Robinson 4-4 1-2 9, Mudiay 6-12 10-12 24, Dotson 0-8 2-2 2, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 12, Allen 2-6 4-5 8. Totals 31-77 21-25 92.

Miami 29 26 24 21—100 New York 33 28 18 13— 92

3-Point Goals_Miami 9-32 (Waiters 6-16, Dragic 2-7, Johnson 1-5, Anderson 0-1, D.Robinson 0-1, Olynyk 0-2), New York 9-38 (Kornet 5-13, Mudiay 2-5, Knox 2-8, Thomas 0-1, Allen 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3, Dotson 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 51 (Whiteside 13), New York 42 (M.Robinson 14). Assists_Miami 26 (Dragic 10), New York 20 (Allen 6). Total Fouls_Miami 21, New York 16. Technicals_Whiteside. A_19,812 (19,812).

