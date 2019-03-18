Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Heat-Thunder, Box

March 18, 2019 10:26 pm
 
MIAMI (116)

Jones Jr. 4-11 0-0 8, Olynyk 7-10 3-3 18, Adebayo 4-9 0-0 8, Richardson 3-14 2-2 9, Waiters 3-8 0-0 6, Johnson 5-8 4-4 14, Whiteside 1-3 0-0 2, Dragic 9-17 2-2 26, Wade 10-17 4-5 25. Totals 46-97 15-16 116.

OKLAHOMA CITY (107)

George 9-18 9-9 31, Grant 10-16 6-7 27, Adams 5-6 0-2 10, Schroder 7-16 4-6 20, Ferguson 3-9 0-0 9, Nader 2-7 2-3 6, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-9 0-0 4, Felton 0-3 0-0 0, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 21-27 107.

Miami 27 31 28 30—116
Oklahoma City 25 30 20 32—107

3-Point Goals_Miami 9-29 (Dragic 6-9, Olynyk 1-3, Wade 1-4, Richardson 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2, Waiters 0-4), Oklahoma City 10-37 (George 4-11, Ferguson 3-9, Schroder 2-5, Grant 1-2, Felton 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Burton 0-1, Morris 0-3, Nader 0-4). Fouled Out_Adams. Rebounds_Miami 44 (Olynyk 9), Oklahoma City 49 (Adams 12). Assists_Miami 30 (Dragic 11), Oklahoma City 21 (Schroder 6). Total Fouls_Miami 23, Oklahoma City 17. Technicals_Morris. A_18,203 (18,203).

