Hero Indian Open Leading Scores

Sunday At DLF Golf & Country Club New Delhi Purse: $1.75 million Yardage: 7,379; Par: 72 Final Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 67-74-67-71—279 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-70-68-73—280 Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-73-71-67—281 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S. Africa 68-76-70-68—282 Julian Suri, United States 67-67-71-77—282 Nacho Elvira, Spain 72-69-72-70—283 George Coetzee, South Africa 70-66-74-73—283 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 69-73-69-72—283 Callum Shinkwin, England 72-65-68-78—283 Keith Horne, South Africa 73-73-70-68—284 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-72-73-69—284 Jarin Todd, United States 73-69-72-70—284 Rashid Kahn, India 72-70-72-70—284 Victor Dubuisson, France 71-72-70-71—284 Sihwan Kim, United States 76-68-67-73—284 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 71-69-70-74—284 S Chikkarangappa, India 74-70-66-74—284 Also Berry Henson, United States 70-72-79-70—291 John Catlin, United States 71-75-72-74—292

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.