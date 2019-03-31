Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hero Indian Open Leading Scores

March 31, 2019 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At DLF Golf & Country Club
New Delhi
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,379; Par: 72
Final
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 67-74-67-71—279
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-70-68-73—280
Jorge Campillo, Spain 70-73-71-67—281
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S. Africa 68-76-70-68—282
Julian Suri, United States 67-67-71-77—282
Nacho Elvira, Spain 72-69-72-70—283
George Coetzee, South Africa 70-66-74-73—283
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 69-73-69-72—283
Callum Shinkwin, England 72-65-68-78—283
Keith Horne, South Africa 73-73-70-68—284
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-72-73-69—284
Jarin Todd, United States 73-69-72-70—284
Rashid Kahn, India 72-70-72-70—284
Victor Dubuisson, France 71-72-70-71—284
Sihwan Kim, United States 76-68-67-73—284
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 71-69-70-74—284
S Chikkarangappa, India 74-70-66-74—284
Also
Berry Henson, United States 70-72-79-70—291
John Catlin, United States 71-75-72-74—292

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.