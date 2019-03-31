Hero Indian Open Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At DLF Golf & Country Club
|New Delhi
|Purse: $1.75 million
|Yardage: 7,379; Par: 72
|Final
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|67-74-67-71—279
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|69-70-68-73—280
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|70-73-71-67—281
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S. Africa
|68-76-70-68—282
|Julian Suri, United States
|67-67-71-77—282
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|72-69-72-70—283
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|70-66-74-73—283
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|69-73-69-72—283
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|72-65-68-78—283
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|73-73-70-68—284
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|70-72-73-69—284
|Jarin Todd, United States
|73-69-72-70—284
|Rashid Kahn, India
|72-70-72-70—284
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|71-72-70-71—284
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|76-68-67-73—284
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|71-69-70-74—284
|S Chikkarangappa, India
|74-70-66-74—284
|Also
|Berry Henson, United States
|70-72-79-70—291
|John Catlin, United States
|71-75-72-74—292
