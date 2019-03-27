Hidden Scroll the favorite for Florida Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hidden Scroll has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Florida Derby on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Hidden Scroll landed the inside post in an 11-horse field for the $1 million race, one of the major preps leading up to the Kentucky Derby. It’ll only be the third career start for Hidden Scroll, who is trained by Bill Mott and will be ridden Saturday by Javier Castellano.

Hidden Scroll likely needs a big showing to make the Kentucky Derby. He has only five points right now in the chase for one of the 20 spots at Churchill Downs, though could guarantee himself enough points with a top-two finish Saturday.

Code of Honor, the Fountain of Youth winner, is the 3-1 second choice. Code of Honor already has more than enough points to be assured of a Kentucky Derby starting spot.

Bourbon War is the 7-2 third choice, and has 20 Kentucky Derby points — which likely means he needs a boost as well to ensure making it to that race.

The winner Saturday gets 100 points, with 40 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.

