Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with 15 highest average annual values. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-joined club in June and received prorated salary of $17,442,637):

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary Zack Greinke, Ari 2016-21 $34,416,667 Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $32,500,000 David Price, Bos 2016-22 $31,000,000 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2019-21 $31,000,000 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $30,714,286 Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $30,000,000 Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000 Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $29,200,000 x-Roger Clemens, NYY 2007 $28,000,022 Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $27,500,000 Yoenis Cespedes, Mets 2017-20 $27,500,000 Jon Lester, Cubs 2015-20 $25,833,333 Justin Verlander, Det 2013-19 $25,714,286 y-Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $25,384,615 Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $25,200,000

