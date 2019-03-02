Listen Live Sports

Highest Baseball Salaries

March 2, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with 15 highest average annual values. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-joined club in June and received prorated salary of $17,442,637):

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary
Zack Greinke, Ari 2016-21 $34,416,667
Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $32,500,000
David Price, Bos 2016-22 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2019-21 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $30,714,286
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $30,000,000
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000
Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $29,200,000
x-Roger Clemens, NYY 2007 $28,000,022
Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $27,500,000
Yoenis Cespedes, Mets 2017-20 $27,500,000
Jon Lester, Cubs 2015-20 $25,833,333
Justin Verlander, Det 2013-19 $25,714,286
y-Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $25,384,615
Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $25,200,000

