Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Avg.
|Salary
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$35,514,667
|Zack Greinke, Ari
|2016-21
|$34,416,667
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|2019-26
|$32,500,000
|David Price, Bos
|2016-22
|$31,000,000
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2019-21
|$31,000,000
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2014-20
|$30,714,286
|Max Scherzer, Was
|2015-21
|$30,000,000
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$30,000,000
