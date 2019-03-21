Highest Baseball Salaries

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667
Zack Greinke, Ari 2016-21 $34,416,667
Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $32,500,000
David Price, Bos 2016-22 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2019-21 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $30,714,286
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $30,000,000
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

