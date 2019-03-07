Listen Live Sports

Hinckson leads Manhattan past Fairfield in MAAC tourney

March 7, 2019 10:43 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Hinckson completed a 3-point play with just over a minute remaining to give Manhattan enough of a cushion to hold off Fairfield 57-53 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Hinckson finished with 16 points for Manhattan (11-20) which advances to play No. 2 seed Canisius on Friday.

Warren Williams had 10 points for Manhattan.

Neftali Alvarez had 18 points for the Stags (9-22). Landon Taliaferro added 12 points.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

