Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 18 5 0 36 89 47 26 7 0 Northeastern 14 8 1 29 72 52 22 10 1 Providence 13 7 3 29 73 43 20 9 6 UMass Lowell 12 7 4 28 63 53 18 11 4 Boston U. 12 8 3 27 64 59 14 15 4 Maine 10 9 4 24 58 60 14 15 4 Boston College 10 10 3 23 61 57 11 19 3 New Hampshire 8 9 6 22 55 63 12 12 9 UConn 6 15 2 14 48 74 11 20 2 Vermont 5 16 2 12 39 57 12 19 2 Merrimack 4 18 2 10 48 105 7 24 3

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Northeastern 1

UConn 5, Vermont 1

New Hampshire 1, UMass Lowell 0

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 5, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 4, Boston College 2

UMass 6, Maine 0

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2

Thursday’s Game

Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8

New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.