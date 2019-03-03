Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|18
|5
|0
|36
|89
|47
|26
|7
|0
|Northeastern
|14
|8
|1
|29
|72
|52
|22
|10
|1
|Providence
|13
|7
|3
|29
|73
|43
|20
|9
|6
|UMass Lowell
|12
|7
|4
|28
|63
|53
|18
|11
|4
|Boston U.
|12
|8
|3
|27
|64
|59
|14
|15
|4
|Maine
|10
|9
|4
|24
|58
|60
|14
|15
|4
|Boston College
|10
|10
|3
|23
|61
|57
|11
|19
|3
|New Hampshire
|8
|9
|6
|22
|55
|63
|12
|12
|9
|UConn
|6
|15
|2
|14
|48
|74
|11
|20
|2
|Vermont
|5
|16
|2
|12
|39
|57
|12
|19
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|18
|2
|10
|48
|105
|7
|24
|3
___
Boston College 3, Northeastern 1
UConn 5, Vermont 1
New Hampshire 1, UMass Lowell 0
Boston U. 5, Merrimack 1
Northeastern 4, Boston College 2
UMass 6, Maine 0
New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2
Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.