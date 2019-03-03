Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

March 3, 2019 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 18 5 0 36 89 47 26 7 0
Northeastern 14 8 1 29 72 52 22 10 1
Providence 13 7 3 29 73 43 20 9 6
UMass Lowell 12 7 4 28 63 53 18 11 4
Boston U. 12 8 3 27 64 59 14 15 4
Maine 10 9 4 24 58 60 14 15 4
Boston College 10 10 3 23 61 57 11 19 3
New Hampshire 8 9 6 22 55 63 12 12 9
UConn 6 15 2 14 48 74 11 20 2
Vermont 5 16 2 12 39 57 12 19 2
Merrimack 4 18 2 10 48 105 7 24 3

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Northeastern 1

UConn 5, Vermont 1

New Hampshire 1, UMass Lowell 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 5, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 4, Boston College 2

UMass 6, Maine 0

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2

Thursday’s Game

Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8

New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.